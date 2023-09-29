Steps should be taken to prevent human-wildlife conflicts, says K’taka CM

Bengaluru, Sep 29 Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday said that steps should be taken to prevent human-wildlife conflicts.

He said that funding to build barricades to prevent animals from coming out of forest areas will be looked into and also directed the officials of the forest department to take appropriate action in this regard.

“It is the responsibility of the forest department to provide fodder and drinking water for wild animals within the forest area. Afforestation should be done by planting more saplings. The expansion of forest area will be of great benefit to the state. Though it is a matter of happiness to see an increase in the number of tigers and elephants in the forests, the wild animals are entering human habitats and this is posing a problem to the forest department as well as the people,” the Chief Minister said while speaking at the Chief Minister's Medal Presentation Ceremony organised by the Karnataka Forest Department at Vidhana Soudha.

He said that the Karnataka state is at the forefront of forest and wildlife conservation.

“It is the responsibility of the government to encourage officers who perform their duties well. More emphasis should be given to forest development. Out of the total land area of the state, only 20 per cent is forest area. This forest area must be expanded by at least 33 per cent. Climate change can only be avoided by expanding the forest area,” the Chief Minister said.

He said that we are facing many problems due to scarce rain this year.

“Situations like the Cauvery water issue, drought, and shortage in food production arise. This situation affects the state's GDP, and per capita income. This time 50 per cent crop is damaged in 40 lakh hectares,” he said.

He said that such a drought situation occurs every four to four years, and if the forest area increases, it is possible to prevent such extreme weather conditions.

He said that the employees of the forest department work under very difficult conditions and conserve the forest.

“They not only protect the wildlife but also do the work for forest cultivation. Since 2017, the work of awarding the Chief Minister's Medal to officers who have rendered exceptional service has been done.Awards for the year 2017, 2018, and 2019 has been distributed,” he said.

Forest Minister Ishwar Khandre, Minister Priyanka Kharge, Additional Chief Secretary Javed AKthar, Principal Conservator of Forests Rajiv Ranjan, and senior officers of the department were also present on the occasion.

