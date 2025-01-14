Steve Jobs' Wife Laurene Powell Jobs Falls Ill at Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 (VIDEO)

Laurene Powell Jobs, widow of late Apple co-founder Steve Jobs, has fallen ill during her visit to the Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh. Spiritual leader Swami Kailashanand Giri, in whose camp she is staying, said Powell Jobs developed allergies due to the crowded and unfamiliar environment.

Despite her condition, Powell Jobs plans to take part in the ritual of a holy dip at the Sangam, where the Ganga, Yamuna, and mythical Saraswati rivers converge. She is resting in Swami Kailashanand’s camp to recover before participating in the ritual.

#WATCH | Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh: On former Apple CEO Steve Jobs' wife Laurene Powell Jobs, Spiritual leader Swami Kailashanand Giri says, "She is in my 'shivir'. She has never been to such a crowded place. She has got some allergies. She is very simple...All those people who… pic.twitter.com/1bQXP2lId7 — ANI (@ANI) January 14, 2025

"She will participate in the ritual of taking a dip (at the Sangam). She is resting in my 'shivir'. She has some allergies. She has never been to such a crowded place. She is quite simple. She stayed with us during the pooja. Our tradition is such that those who have never seen it - they all want to join," Giri told ANI.

Read Also | Maha Kumbh Mela 2025: Know the Major Difference Between Ardh Kumbh, Purna Kumbh, and Maha kumbh

Laurene Powell Jobs arrived at Swami Kailashanand Giri Ji Maharaj’s Ashram in Prayagraj on Sunday evening to experience the Maha Kumbh. On Monday, Powell Jobs was seen participating in the festivities, wearing an orange-colored dupatta shawl over her head. She was given the Hindu name "Kamala" by the Niranjani Akhara, a revered organization of saints.

VIDEO | Maha Kumbh 2025: American businesswoman Laurene Powell Jobs (@laurenepowell) visits Niranjani Akhara in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh.#MahaKumbh2025#Kumbh2025



(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvqRQz) pic.twitter.com/Dak55I5tJA — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) January 12, 2025

Before arriving in Prayagraj, Powell Jobs visited the Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi on January 11. At the temple, she worshipped Baba Kashi Vishwanath and performed 'jalabhishek' (offering water to a deity).

The Maha Kumbh 2025 will continue until February 26. Key 'snan' dates include January 14 (Makar Sankranti), January 29 (Mauni Amavasya), February 3 (Basant Panchami), February 12 (Maghi Purnima), and February 26 (Maha Shivaratri). The event, expected to attract 450 million devotees.