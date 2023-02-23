STF arrests four for selling fake sex stimulants in UP

Lucknow, Feb 23 A team of Special Task Force (STF) has arrested four persons for selling fake sex stimulants in the Uttar Pradesh capital.

Those arrested were identified as Dharma Singh, Dhyan Singh and Veer Singh of Moradabad and Lal Singh a.k.a Gulab Singh of Sambhal.

The police have recovered four mobile phones, a cash book, two fake certificates, 22 small bottles filled with Ayurvedic tablets and Rs 2,640 cash.

Additional SP, STF, Vishal Vikram said that a team was assigned the task to bust the gang which was selling fake sex stimulants among the gullible persons.

They were tipped off about the gang which was involved in the crime.

"We laid a trap and nabbed the miscreants. They have confessed to their crime and disclosed that they had obtained a certificate from a Cyber Cafe owner to whom they paid Rs 750. The miscreants confessed that they sold fake herbal drugs to people," said Singh.

