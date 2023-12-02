STF, Begusarai police foil murders, robbery with arrest of 7 notorious gangsters

Patna Dec 2 In a joint operation, Bihar Police STF and Begusarai police have arrested 7 notorious gangsters who had taken 'supari' (contract) for killing two persons and planned to rob a jewellery shop, an official said.

The police team have also seized five country-made pistols, two magazines, 12 live cartridges, 3.5 kg marijuana, and an SUV from their possession.

"We had learnt that notorious gangster Murari Singh, a native of Iniyar village, and his aides were assembled at Pangachi village under Mufassil police station on Thursday. Accordingly, a joint team of STF and Begusarai police headed by Sadar DSP Amit Kumar was constituted. The joint team surrounded the Pangachi village and managed to arrest the accused," Munger SP Yogendra Kumar said.

The other accused were identified as Pankaj Kumar, Dilkhush Kumar, Chandan Kumar, Avinash Kumar, Basant Kumar, and Chandan.

"Murari Singh, Chandan Kumar, Dilkhush Kumar, and Pankaj Kumar were involved in murder, loot dacoity, extortions and other half a dozen criminal cases. They became friends during their jail term and they had also planned the murders and loot when they were serving jail terms," the SP said.

"During brief interrogation, it appeared that Murari Singh, while serving a jail term, had demanded an extortion of Rs 50,000 from a government teacher. When he refused to pay the extortion money, Murari Singh decided to kill him. He had also taken a Supari of Rs 3 lakh to kill a gangster who is a native of a village which comes under Ballia police station. After these two murders, they had planned to rob a jewellery shop and hence they were assembled on Thursday night at Pangachi village. The idea was to execute all three crime incidents on Thursday night. However, their plans foiled as they were arrested," he added.

