STF nabs two Maoists from near B'desh border in West Bengal

Kolkata, Nov 19 Kolkata Police said on Sunday that its Special Task Force (STF) has nabbed two Maoist activists from near the India-Bangladesh border in Murshidabad district.

Both were arrested from near National Highway 34 in Suti in Murshidabad district. The place of arrest is quite close to the international border with Bangladesh.

The arrested persons have been identified as Mantu Mallick alias Rabi and Pratik Bhowmik alias Kanchan, police sources said.

While Mallick is a resident of Sarsuna in Kolkata, Bhowmik is a resident of Dhantala in Nadia district.

One pistol, six bullets, a motorcycle and Rs 40,000 in cash have been seized from their possession. Both Mallick and Bhowmik were quite active in the Jangalmahal area and the Maoist-infested areas of Jharkhand.

Police sources said that recently the STF had arrested Maoist leader Pradip Mondal, who during interrogation gave information about Mallick and Bhowmik.

