’Still stranded after 4 hours’ — Mohammed Siraj accuses Air India Express of leaving passengers in limbo

New Delhi, Nov 27 India national cricket team fast-bowler Mohammad Siraj has publicly vented his anger after a frustrating experience with Air India Express.

In a message on social media, Siraj said that his flight — Air India Express Flight IX 2884 from Guwahati to Hyderabad — was scheduled to depart at 7:25 pm but never took off on time. According to Siraj, despite repeated follow-ups, the airline offered no proper explanation and left passengers stranded for four hours.

“Flight delayed by 4 hours and still no update has left us stranded. Worst airline experience,” Siraj wrote, warning fellow travellers against boarding the flight unless the airline “can’t take a stand.”

Siraj is returning home to Hyderabad after the Indian team suffered an embarrassing 408-run defeat to South Africa and lost the two-match series 0-2, their second successive home series clean sweep after losing 3-0 to New Zealand last year.

Off-spinner Simon Harmer picked up 6-37 as India, chasing a massive target of 549, slumped to 140 all out on the fifth and final day of the match despite veteran all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja waging a lone battle, top-scoring 54, the only saving grace for the Indian batting line-up that has surrendered completely against sustained bowling.

South Africa also handed India their heaviest Test defeat by runs and set a new record for their biggest winning margin over India in Tests. Right from the time South Africa won the toss, everything went their way. India lost the first Test by 30 runs at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

India are now left to ponder over multiple questions as their fortress-like reputation when playing Tests at home suffered another big blow after their 3-0 loss to New Zealand last year.

In the second Test in Guwahati, Siraj claimed 2-106 in the first innings and then 0-19 off five overs in the second.

India will play South Africa in a three-match ODI series from November 30.

