Stock Market Update: Sensex Swings as Nifty Approaches 23,400; Auto, IT Stocks Lead Gains

The domestic stock market started on a positive note on Tuesday (January 21). However, in early trade, the benchmark indices gradually fell below the upper levels. The Sensex opened with a gain of 111 points but later declined. The Nifty was near the 23,400 level with a gain of about 50 points. The Bank Nifty remained flat around 49,458. The Nifty Midcap and Smallcap indices also slowed down somewhat.

During the session, Apollo Hospitals, UltraTech Cement, Tech Mahindra, BPCL, and Hindalco were the top gainers on the Nifty. On the other hand, shares of ONGC, Trent, NTPC, SBI Life, and Kotak Bank fell the most. At the opening, the Sensex stood at 77,261, up 188 points from the previous close. The Nifty rose 77 points to 23,421, while the Bank Nifty closed at 49,532, up 182 points.

The GIFT Nifty rose slightly in the morning, trading around 23,423. In the pre-opening session, there were signs of a good opening for the Sensex and Nifty. However, the global market showed a slight slowdown today.

Dow futures were down after a holiday in the US market yesterday. Donald Trump was sworn in as the President of the United States yesterday. In his inaugural speech, he declared that a "new golden age for America" is beginning. He reiterated his promises of a tough immigration policy, high tariffs, and measures to reduce inflation. Meanwhile, Japan's Nikkei index remained flat in the Asian market.