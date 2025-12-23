'Stolen Symbol, hollow claim': Shiv Sena(UBT) attacks Eknath Shinde’s ‘real Sena’ assertion after local body polls

Mumbai, Dec 23 The Shiv Sena Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray (UBT) on Tuesday attacked Deputy Chief Minister and Shiv Sena chief Eknath Shinde over his claim that Maharashtra local body polls have finally settled the debate over the “real” Shiv Sena.

In a scathing editorial in the party's mouthpiece, 'Saamana', the Thackeray camp claimed, “The liars say, 'Our Shiv Sena is real!' But what is real and what is fake - the common people of the state recognise this. Those who dedicated their victory to Modi-Shah's feet, the symbol 'Shiv Sena' does not suit those thieves. These same Modi-Shah stole the bow and arrow and handed it over to eight traitors in Maharashtra. The theft of Lok Sabha, Vidhan Sabha and local body elections has taken the form of 'yours, mine, theirs'. The picture ahead will be different - we have no doubt about this.”

According to the editorial, Eknath Shinde has claimed credit for the work shown by the real Shiv Sena people. This is a hollow credit. His party's claim of solid work in Lok Sabha, Vidhan Sabha and now local body elections is hollow. “Originally, the name 'Shiv Sena' and the symbol bow and arrow were obtained through Amit Shah's pressure. The merit of the bow and arrow is significant, and Balasaheb Thackeray, the Shiv Sena chief, had established the 'bow and arrow' in every household. These 'merits' have been stolen and the real Shiv Sena is being talked about,” said the editorial.

It further stated that the dispute between Shiv Sena and the bow and arrow is still pending in the Supreme Court. The Supreme Court has given six months' time for the Election Commission to make a decision. "Dates are not being set there, but after 40 MLAs crossed over to the other side and the decision was made according to law and constitution, Shiv Sena and bow and arrow are encouraging a decision on whose symbol it is!" the editorial said.

The Thackeray camp said that despite the electoral successes of the Shinde-led Shiv Sena, legal disputes regarding the party's "real" status and official symbols remain unresolved. It said, “The Supreme Court has scheduled a final hearing for January 21, 2026, to address the symbol dispute between the Uddhav Thackeray and Eknath Shinde factions. A similar hearing for the NCP symbol dispute is set for January 22, 2026. The year ends with political parties shifting focus toward the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections, which are slated for January 15." The editorial has even questioned the timing of the hearing in the court.

The Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena alleged, "The results of local body elections are bought and sold through auction. There is no integrity or transparency found anywhere in these results. The ruling party has acquired the art of buying the machinery and voters, and people like Amit Shah kindly make them win elections by stealing the Shiv Sena and bow and arrow. As Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis vows to transform the face of the state following these results, the opposition remains defiant. They describe the current political state as one of 'looting and deception' and express confidence that the political picture in Maharashtra will shift in the future,” said the editorial.

