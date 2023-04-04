Stone-pelting halts train services in West Bengal's Hooghly district

On Monday evening, there was an occurrence of stone-throwing in the Hooghly district of West Bengal, which led to the suspension of all mail express and local train services to and from Rishra Railway Station by the railways.

According to Easter Railway Chief Public Relations Officer, Kaushik Miron, an incident of stone pelting occurred at Rishra Railway Station.

"For the security of common people, all local and mail express train services have been suspended on Howrah-Bardhaman Main Line," he said.

#WATCH | West Bengal: An incident of stone pelting occurred yesterday at Rishra Railway Station, Hooghly district. Train services suspended on affected section for a while have now been resumed. pic.twitter.com/QnHkYPJibM — ANI (@ANI) April 4, 2023

Sources report that police and rapid action force (RAF) have been stationed in the region to avert any unpleasant event or disturbance.

The stone-pelting incident in Hooghly district occurred a day after clashes broke out during the BJP's Shobha yatra on Sunday. In response, the state government imposed prohibitory orders and suspended internet services throughout the district. Additionally, police and rapid action force have been deployed in the area to maintain peace and prevent any further incidents of violence.

"In order to prevent obstruction, annoyance or injury to any person lawfully employed, or danger to human life, health or safety or a disturbance of the public tranquillity, or a riot or an affray, through an order under section 5 (2) of the Indian Telegraph Act, 1885 read with the Temporary Suspension of Telecom Services (Public Emergency or Public Safety) Rules, 2017, it is promulgated that," the state government had said.