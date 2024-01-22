Stone-pelting in Vadodara during Shobha Yatra; situation 'under control'

Vadodara, Jan 22 A religious procession at a village in Gujarat's Vadodara district was marred by violence on Monday. However, the situation is now "under control", officials said.

The incident took place at Bhoj village under Padra taluka of the district during a Shobha Yatra, which was being taken out to celebrate the Pran Pratishtha of Lord Ram's idol in Ayodhya's Ram temple. Tensions escalated when a group allegedly hurled stones at the participants, resulting in one injury.

In anticipation of the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony, local police had increased their presence in the village. Officers, including the police inspector, had also engaged with community leaders to maintain peace during the ceremony.

The clash broke while the procession was passing through a sensitive area.

Officials reported that eyewitness accounts suggest three to four individuals initiated the attack from narrow lanes bordering the procession's path.

Investigations are underway to confirm reports of weapons among the assailants, though no evidence has yet surfaced.

Law enforcement officers have initiated combing operations to apprehend suspects involved in the disturbance.

Officials said that the procession continued as planned under heavy police guard, with no further incidents reported.

Efforts are ongoing to facilitate dialogue between the communities to foster peace and prevent further escalations of violence. The situation remained tense but is under control, they added

