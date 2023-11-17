Stone pelting on women in Nuh: Three minors detained

Nuh (Haryana), Nov 17 Three minor boys were detained for allegedly attacking eight women with stones and injuring them in this Haryana district, on Friday, police said.

An FIR has been registered on the incident.

Based on a (video) footage, three boys have been identified and apprehended, the police said.

A case under sections 354, 323, and SC/ST Act have been registered. "In connection with the incident, three minors have been nabbed and will be produced in juvenile court," Nuh Superintendent of Police Narender Bijarniya told reporters.

In all, eight women received injuries in the incident of which three are undergoing treatment. "We are probing the matter to identify the remaining suspects," he said.

Notably, tension prevailed again in Nuh after a few women suffered injuries in stone pelting by unidentified youths allegedly from a mosque here on Thursday night.

According to the police, the incident took place near a mosque around 8.25 p.m. when a group of women were on their way for a 'kuan (well) poojan' from ward no 10 in Nuh.

When the victims reached the mosque, stones were allegedly pelted at them, the police said, adding eight women were injured in the incident.

The victims were admitted to a civil hospital in Nuh for further treatment.

Upon information, Nuh SP, along with a huge police force, reached the spot and took control of the situation.

"We are probing the matter as some women received injuries in the incident. Action will be taken as per the law," said Bijarniya.

