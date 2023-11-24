Stones pelted at Vande Bharat train in UP

Lucknow, Nov 24 The Gorakhpur-Lucknow Vande Bharat Express faced its sixth stone-pelting incident, this time near Barabanki, causing damage to a window of the C-6 coach of the train.

The incident was confirmed by Rekha Sharma, senior divisional commercial manager, Northern Railway, Lucknow, who said that an investigation is underway by the GRP and the RPF.

The incident marks the sixth such attack in the past four months.

The train, launched in July, has seen repeated window damage due to stone-pelting incidents.

The latest incident occurred near Rasauli station outer in Barabanki.

Authorities are using CCTV footage to identify the culprits. This recurring issue poses a serious challenge despite previous arrests related to similar incidents.

In the previous incidents, the glass of the train at Gorakhpur Junction’s washing yard shattered on August 3 and porter Hemraj Prajapati was arrested. On August 6, stones were pelted near Safedabad railway station, Barabanki, breaking two glasses in a coach. Then on September 15, unidentified assailants hurled stones at Malhaur station, damaging the C-4 coach’s glass window.

