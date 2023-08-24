Stones pelted on Satyagraha Express in Bihar, one held

Patna, Aug 23 Over a dozen men pelted stones on an AC coach of Raxaul-Anand Vihar Satyagraha Express in Bihar's West Champaran district on Wednesday.

The Railway Police Force managed to arrest one of the accused, while the others fled from the spot.

The incident was triggered after a person was physically assaulted by some men inside the AC coach of the train, who called his relatives and told them about the incident. When the train reached Narkatiaganj railway station in West Champaran district, people pelted stones which smashed four window panes of the coach.

The accused, who was arrested by the RPF personnel, has been identified as Shani Kumar (20).

“We have scanned the CCTV footage of the railway station and the coach and identified six of the accused. The arrested person said that his brother-in-law, who was travelling in the train, was beaten up by the other passengers,” said Chandhan Kumar, RPF post in-charge of Narkatiaganj.

