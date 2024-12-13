Stop fighting, discuss welfare issue: NCP MP Kolhe’s message to colleagues

New Delhi, Dec 13 Discussions in Parliament over farmers, youth and the common man are far more important than issues related to alleged links between a politician with top businessmen or which politician is flying in which tycoon’s aircraft or which politician has received funds from which foreigner, said NCP MP Amol Ramsing Kolhe in Lok Sabha on Friday.

Speaking during the Constitution debate, Kolhe said personal comments in the House often turn it into a ring for political bouts.

“Political sloganeering often disrupts proceedings, overshadowing issues of national interests,” he said, in a passionate speech which also raised concerns over the alleged wrongdoings in Maharashtra Assembly elections.

The 14-minute speech by a 44-year-old MP from Shirur in Maharashtra also carried a message for both the treasury benches and the Opposition who have been locked in a prolonged battle, disrupting both Houses on several occasions during the current session of Parliament.

While the Opposition is adamant about proceeding ahead with the no-trust notice against Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar, the ruling BJP and its allies have been raising the issue of the alleged relationship between former Congress president Sonia Gandhi and US billionaire George Soros.

Raising the issue of alleged wrongdoings in Maharashtra Assembly elections, he said voters in the state had a right to seek answers to their doubts.

Pointing to the alleged inclusion of fresh names of voters after revision of rolls and alleged non-adherence of the stipulation for VVPAT-EVM vote matching, Kolhe alleged that if the authorities are denying any wrongdoing, why are they afraid of a check.

Seeking access to “EVM log data” for all candidates and VVPAT-EVM vote matching in 5 per cent EVMs, Kolhe also cast aspersions on the Election Commission, claiming that there were questions being raised over the transparency of elections.

Kolhe suggested a dual system, offering the option to a voter whether he or she wants to vote using an EVM or ballot paper.

Kolhe said, “During this brainstorming on the Constitution, there is no point digging up the past. It would be better to analyse the present and plan for the future.”

Demanding social and economic justice for farmers, the MP from Maharashtra highlighted that growers were not getting the right price for their yields.

”The farmers continue to suffer despite government schemes like Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi,” he said, asking for tweaking the country’s export and import policies to benefit farmers.

Highlighting joblessness, he asked, “Are we delivering economic justice to the youth to match their education qualification?”

“Is it an achievement or a failure that even after 75 years of Independence, the government is forced to give free ration to 80 crore people?” he asked, adding that an honourable job is much better than a free ration for leading a dignified life.

Touching upon the issue of social justice, Kolhe said the Constitution is the most holy of scripture, irrespective of the religions of individual citizens.

Pointing towards the masjid-temple issues, he said the wastage of government’s and judiciary’s time over deciding such matters would be better utilised in focusing on issues related to nation-building and citizen-centric issues.

“The right to differ is now being used to brand rivals as anti-national,” he said, stressing that every debate or disagreement should revolve around nation-building.

He also lashed out at the disinterested voters in urban areas and the insufficient focus on civics and parliamentary issues in the school curriculum.

--IANS

rch/dan

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor