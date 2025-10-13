‘Stop justifying rape’: BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj tells Mamata Banerjee

New Delhi, Oct 13 BJP MP from New Delhi, Bansuri Swaraj, on Monday asked West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to stop “justifying” rape and advising women not to step out of homes after dark.

Addressing media persons, Swaraj referred to the gang-rape in Durgapur and said, “A Dalit medical college student is gang-raped under the Mamata Banerjee's government, but instead of taking strict action, she insensitively justifies this heinous crime, saying women shouldn't go out late at night. This is utterly shameful.”

“West Bengal’s TMC government has become a symbol of regressive thinking. From Park Street 2012 to Hanskhali 2022, Kamduni 2013, and the R.G. Kar Medical College incident in 2024, Mamata Banerjee has continuously tried to justify rape incidents with shameful statements,” she said.

Swaraj stated that this is not the first instance and that a clear pattern has emerged, with the TMC becoming synonymous with regressive thinking. Even in the 2012 brutal rape case in Park Street, CM Banerjee blamed the victim, stating it was a ‘Sajano Ghatana,’ implying the case was fabricated, a completely shameful stance.

The BJP MP said, “Mamata Banerjee herself raises the slogan of ‘Maa, Mati, and Manush’, yet under her rule, Bengal’s ‘Maa’ is humiliated, ‘Mati’ is drenched in blood, and ‘Manush’ is in distress.”

Swaraj highlighted that, during the R.G. Kar rape case in 2024, CM Mamata Banerjee tried to justify the crime, claiming that such incidents occur regularly because young men and women now walk hand in hand.

This reflects TMC's regressive mindset. In 2024, when medical students from the state protested and sought justice, Mamata Banerjee labelled them as ‘motivated’, she said.

BJP spokesperson Guru Prakash Paswan stated that this is an extremely serious matter, and it is important to bring it to public attention that Congress leaders have remained silent on the inhuman incident involving the Dalit girl in West Bengal.

“Congress’s top leaders have similarly remained silent on the rape of a 10-year-old tribal girl in Mysuru, Karnataka. A few days ago, Congress was also silent on the gruesome violence against BJP MP Khagen Murmu in West Bengal. Despite this, Congress and its allies are attempting to create a false narrative, linking unrelated incidents to give them a political colour,” he said.

--IANS

