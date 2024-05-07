Stop providing safe haven to criminal & secessionist elements: India tells Canada

New Delhi, May 7 India on Tuesday reacted strongly to pro-Khalistani elements taking the centre stage, raising anti-India slogans, and displaying objectionable posters against Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a 'Nagar Kirtan' organised at Malton in Canada, urging the government led by Justin Trudeau to stop providing criminal and secessionist elements a safe haven and political space in the country.

The parade organised on Monday from Malton to Rexdale in Ontario witnessed not just the raising of anti-India slogans, but also floats threatening India's top leaders.

"As you are aware, we have repeatedly raised our strong concerns regarding the violent imagery being used by extremist elements in Canada against our political leadership. Last year, a float depicting the assassination of our former Prime Minister was used in a procession.

"Display of posters of Indian diplomats have also been put out across Canada threatening violence against them," Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said in a statement.

Insisting that celebration and glorification of violence should not be a part of any civilised society, the MEA official made it clear that democratic countries "which respect the rule of law" should not allow intimidation by radical elements in the name of freedom of expression.

"We continue to remain concerned about the security of our diplomatic representatives in Canada and expect the Government of Canada to ensure that they are able to carry out their responsibilities without fear.

"We again call upon the Government of Canada to stop providing criminal and secessionist elements a safe haven and political space in Canada," Jaiswal said in the statement.

