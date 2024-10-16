Stop sending terrorists first: Karan Singh on Bilawal Bhutto advocating India-Pak talks

New Delhi, Oct 16 Pakistan's Bilawal Bhutto recently advocated for bilateral talks with India. Reacting to this, veteran Congress leader Karan Singh on Wednesday remarked that talks will only happen if they "stop sending terrorists."

"It's a wise move. I welcome it. Bhutto seems to realise that the way forward is by fostering good relations with India. However, talks will only happen if they stop sending terrorists," said the Congress leader.

"You can't have both – good relations with Pakistan and continued terrorism. They are our neighbours, and we want peaceful relations, but terrorism is the main obstacle. If they stop terrorism, talks may proceed," he added.

On Tuesday, Bilawal Bhutto stressed the need to reach a common point between India and Pakistan, especially on climate change and terrorism. "A conversation is necessary," he remarked.

In J&K, Congress extended support externally as Omar Abdullah took oath as Chief Minister. Commenting on the development, Karan Singh expressed happiness,

"The elections were held peacefully and fairly after 10 years, which is a positive outcome. Congress won only six seats, which was fewer than expected, so they may have thought about their demands. Even without Congress, Omar Abdullah's majority is clear."

"A strong government is needed, and it should work for the betterment of the people. Now, we are waiting for the restoration of statehood," he added.

When asked about Priyanka Gandhi's candidacy in Wayanad, the Congress leader said, "I have known Priyanka and Rahul since childhood. Priyanka is a good speaker and very active in her role. I am pleased that she is contesting the elections, and my best wishes and blessings are with her."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor