Stop spreading lies about Delhi’s air quality: Virendra Sachdeva to AAP leaders

New Delhi, Nov 3 Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva on Monday expressed shock over irrational statements about Delhi’s pollution being made by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders and their objection to Delhi CM Rekha Gupta’s plan to campaign in the Bihar elections.

Sachdeva also hit out at former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and former Minister and Delhi AAP chief Saurabh Bharadwaj for spreading lies on pollution and questioning the Delhi CM’s visit to poll-bound Bihar.

He stated that although Delhi’s pollution situation is somewhat concerning, residents are aware that the city’s air quality has improved over the past few months.

The Delhi BJP President added that before questioning our BJP Chief Minister and a few ministers for visiting Bihar for election campaigning, the AAP Delhi President should clarify where Sisodia was hiding over the past so many months.

Sachdeva said that Bharadwaj is known for making baseless and fabricated statements. But he should explain why, when Delhi’s average AQI was around 310 on Monday, he was promoting an organisation calling Delhi a gas chamber.

The Delhi BJP President said that in the past three years, on November 3, 2024, 2023, and 2022, the AQI levels were recorded at 382, 468, and 450, respectively — where was his concern then when the AAP was in power?

Sachdeva said that the BJP government is a responsible government, and the Environment Minister is continuously working with experts to tackle air pollution.

The Delhi BJP President added that it is normal for Chief Ministers and Ministers from different states to travel and campaign during elections.

But now that Bharadwaj has raised this issue, he should clarify — if it is wrong for CM Gupta to go to Bihar during the pollution period, then what will he say about flood-affected Punjab’s Chief Minister Sardar Bhagwant Mann’s visit to Gujarat?

Sachdeva also questioned Leader of Opposition in Delhi Atishi’s long stay in Goa, and former Environment Minister Gopal Rai’s extended election stay in Gujarat.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor