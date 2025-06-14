Stop spreading lies on school fee hikes: Delhi BJP chief tells Sisodia

New Delhi, June 14 Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva on Saturday attacked AAP leader Manish Sisodia for spreading lies on the Rekha Gupta government’s policies to restrict arbitrary school fee hikes.

Soon after Sisodia alleged that parents were crying for help within three months of the BJP government coming to power, Sachdeva said that from Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia to Atishi and Saurabh Bharadwaj, the AAP government did little to restrain private schools over the past 10 years.

They shed crocodile tears over sensitive issues like education reform and private school fees during their 10 years in power. Even today, they maintain links with the management of some major private schools and are spreading misinformation about the newly enacted fee regulation law by the BJP-led government under their influence, said the Delhi BJP President.

Sachdeva slammed Sisodia for his failure to curb the so-called education mafia when the latter was the education minister in the city.

“Why was the mechanism so fragile that it failed after their departure? If there was a law in place, how was it so ineffective? The truth is that the Kejriwal-Sisodia administration never made any law to regulate private schools,” said Sachdeva.

The Delhi BJP President said that during Kejriwal’s 10-year rule, fees in almost all private schools increased two to four times.

Sachdeva emphasised that it reflects the BJP government’s sensitivity towards students and parents that, under Chief Minister Rekha Gupta’s leadership, a law has been introduced in less than four months to ensure that no private school can increase fees without the consent of parents.

He said that Kejriwal and Sisodia never regulated private schools, never enacted any law against them.

“Now, when the BJP has brought in a fee regulation law, AAP is spreading misinformation on behalf of large private school lobbies,” he said.

Sachdeva highlighted that the BJP government has constituted 11-member committees — including five parents — in every private school to evaluate fee hikes.

Schools can only increase fees if the committee reaches a unanimous decision, he said.

Sachdeva urged Sisodia to stop acting on behalf of private school lobbies and instead respond to the Anti-Corruption Branch’s inquiries into the classroom construction scam carried out during his tenure.

