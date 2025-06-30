Strategic move ahead of BMC polls, says Shiv Sena as Thackeray cousins unite against Hindi imposition in Maha

Mumbai, June 30 As Uddhav and Raj Thackeray came together against the "imposition of Hindi" in Maharashtra, Shiv Sena leader Naresh Maske on Monday said this is their agenda is to mislead people. He said that with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections approaching, this association is a strategic move ahead of the polls.

This comes as in a politically charged development ahead of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections, estranged cousins Uddhav Thackeray and Raj Thackeray have found common ground—opposing the imposition of Hindi in Maharashtra’s school curriculum.

The war of words comes after Raj Thackeray, founder of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), announced a protest against the policy on July 6 - later rescheduled to July 5 to avoid clashing with Ashadhi Ekadashi, a major religious festival in Maharashtra.

Speaking to IANS, Maske said: "They are brothers—if they come together, that’s fine. Even if they don’t, why should we comment? But I want to ask Uddhav Thackeray this: Raj Thackeray was once president of the Bharatiya Vidyarthi Sena to expand Shiv Sena (UBT)’s reach to every village, to make its voice resonate everywhere. When he was promoting Shiv Sena-UBT, why did he sideline Raj? Why did he force him out? Answer that first, before asking us questions."

Maske insisted the government remains strong despite Opposition rhetoric.

"Why will the government fail? We have our mandate. The real threat is to the Marathi psyche. Whenever elections come around, especially for the BMC or Mumbai Mahanagar Palika, we see these tactics. Their agenda is to mislead people by saying Marathi is in danger, and Mumbai is in danger. This is the agenda of Shiv Sena-UBT. They’re using it again as the BMC elections approach. This so-called cultural protest is nothing but a strategic move for votes,” he added.

Separately, Uddhav Thackeray had backed a July 7 march initiated by the Tribhasha Sutra (Three language formula) Anti-Mumbai Coordination Committee."We will not allow the imposition of Hindi as a third language in Marathi and English schools for Classes 1 to 5 in Maharashtra. This is not just an educational issue; it is cultural encroachment."

Uddhav Thackeray also questioned the constitutional basis and political motivation behind the policy, invoking comments made by BJP national President J.P. Nadda and calling for scrutiny of the state's education system.

