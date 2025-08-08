Stray dog complaints surge in Ahmedabad, over 3,800 filed in four months

Ahmedabad, Aug 8 As the monsoon rains lash Ahmedabad, the city is witnessing a parallel surge in complaints related to stray dogs, mirroring the seasonal spike in stray cattle sightings on roads. In the last four months, the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) has received 3,891 complaints about stray dog attacks.

July alone accounted for 1,395 cases, marking a steep rise in incidents. Citizens commuting on relatively empty roads at night have reported frequent encounters with aggressive dog packs, especially in residential and industrial pockets. The increasing threat has not only sparked concern but also coincided with an alarming number of dog bite incidents. Sources reveal nearly 5,000 bite cases per month, pushing the total to over 20,000 in just four months.

Despite ongoing sterilisation and vaccination drives, civic authorities admit the issue is far from resolved. According to AMC data, only 2,412 dogs have been sterilised during this period. Here's how the numbers stack up: Between April and early August, Ahmedabad recorded a fluctuating yet concerning trend in stray dog complaints and sterilisation efforts.

In April, the city received 727 complaints and carried out 549 sterilisations. The number of complaints rose in May to 911, with 572 dogs sterilised. June saw a slight dip, with 573 complaints and 537 sterilisations.

However, July marked the sharpest spike, with 1,395 complaints -- the highest in the period -- while sterilisation stood at 580. In the first few days of August, 155 complaints were logged, and only 74 dogs were sterilised. These figures reflect a gap between the volume of complaints and the pace of sterilisation efforts, indicating the growing urgency of the stray dog issue in the city. While the sterilisation drive continues, many believe it is not keeping pace with the rising stray population. Municipal estimates suggest there are over two lakh stray dogs on Ahmedabad’s streets.

In response to this growing menace, the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) has spent more than Rs 9.36 crore over three years on stray dog control measures. The AMC pays Rs 976.50 per dog to contracted organisations for capturing and relocating stray dogs. According to Shehzadkhan Pathan, the Leader of Opposition in the AMC, the corporation spent Rs 2.30 crore in 2020-21, Rs 2.56 crore in 2021-22, and Rs 4.5 crore in 2022-23 on tackling the issue.

Despite the rising expenditure, residents say these efforts have provided little to no relief, as the problem continues to worsen across urban neighbourhoods.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor