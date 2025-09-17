Stray Dog Menace in UP: Life Imprisonment for Dogs Who Bite Humans Twice in Utter Pradesh?

Uttar Pradesh has reported many case of stray dogs biting humans in past few months ad to manage that govt has introduced new rules. Under this rules, dogs which bite humans without any provocation will be taken to animal center for observation and then will be sterilised if necessary, fitted with a microchip, and released back into the same locality.

According to ANI, attacking dogs will face lifelong confinement in an animal shelter unless adopted. Adopters must sign an affidavit pledging lifelong care and promising not to abandon the animal. Prayagraj Municipal Corporation's Veterinary and Animal Welfare Officer, Dr. Vijay Amritraj, stated the new system will differentiate between genuine and provoked animal aggression.

He told ANI, “A three-member committee will investigate whether the bite was provoked. It will include a veterinary doctor, an animal behaviour expert and a municipal representative. If someone is found repeatedly provoking a dog to attack, action will be taken against them.”

To address rising stray dog bites in urban areas, the government has issued an order, effective September 10th, for humane and effective population control methods, as directed by the Supreme Court. The policy balances public safety and animal welfare; dogs exhibiting aggression due to stress or provocation will receive behavioral training. However, its success hinges on strict enforcement and community involvement, especially given the increasing number of dog bite incidents.