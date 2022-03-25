Stray dog stabbed by unidentified person in Delhi's Kalyanpuri

An unidentified person knifed a stray dog in Delhi's Kalyanpuri on Tuesday inflicting severe injuries in the animal's abdomen, an official said on Thursday.

According to the Head Constable of Kalyanpuri Police Station, Sandeep Taliyan, the Kalyanpuri Police had received a PCR call on the night of March 22 about the incident.

The Head Constable reached the spot immediately and administered first-aid to the dog.

"A veterinary doctor was called to the spot to provide first-aid. Later the dog was taken to Sanjay Gandhi Hospital for further treatment. The dog is recovering from its injuries and being taken care of," said Sandeep Taliyan.

With inputs from ANI

