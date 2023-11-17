'Strengthen democracy', Kharge appeals to voters in Chhattisgarh to exercise their franchise

New Delhi, Nov 17 Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Friday appealed to the voters in Chhattisgarh to exercise their franchise

In a post on X, Kharge said, "It is a humble request to all the voters of Chhattisgarh to cast their valuable votes in the second phase of elections. You have to maintain just governance, which is capable of providing development, progress and social security to Chhattisgarh.

"Special greetings and congratulations to our young voters who are voting for the first time. Strengthen democracy, keep the faith because it's a matter of pride Chhattisgarhiya of self-respect," Kharge added.

Congress General Secretary (organisation) K.C. Venugopal in a post on X said, "Today, in the 2nd phase of voting in Chhattisgarh, we have no doubt that the momentum for a Congress tsunami set in the first phase will only strengthen.

"We have delivered a phenomenal government for the last 5 years and the people are in no mood to halt this rapid pace of progress. My appeal to every single voter to lend your support to the Congress, to make Chhattisgarh a prosperous, developed state," he added.

Voting in the second phase of the Chhattisgarh Assembly election began at 7 a.m. across all 70 assembly constituencies.

Twenty seats had voted in the first phase of the polling in Chhattisgarh Assembly election 2023.

As many as 958 candidates are vying for the electorate's approval, with the polls set to shape the future of many high-profile leaders, including Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and his deputy T.S. Singh Deo.

