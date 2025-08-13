Strengthen traditional art with modern technology, Haryana CM asks Prajapati community

Kurukshetra, Aug 13 Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Wednesday called upon the Prajapati community to strengthen their traditional art by integrating it with modern technology.

He urged them to move forward by adopting new techniques, making use of government schemes and enhancing the quality and appeal of their products in line with market demand.

The Chief Minister was addressing a state-level function organised here for the distribution of entitlement certificates to families belonging to the Prajapati community.

On this occasion, he handed over certificates to beneficiaries. The programme was held simultaneously in all 22 districts of the state, benefiting around 100,000 families with land entitlement certificates.

Under the scheme, the entitlement certificates have been issued in 1,700 villages, granting the Prajapati community collective rights for soil excavation.

These certificates, issued under the Gram Shamlat Bhumi Niyamwali of 1964, not only grant the right to use the land but also provide legal authority to carry out their work without hindrance. This initiative will enable the community to give a new direction to their art, help realise their dreams and allow them to manufacture products without having to travel far.

At the Daksh Prajapati Jayanti celebrations held in Bhiwani on July 13, Chief Minister Saini had promised to provide land entitlement certificates to the community.

Describing the Prajapati community as hardworking, honest and skilled, the Chief Minister said the art of making earthen pots has been an integral part of "our cultural heritage".

"However, over time, this skill has not received the respect and opportunities the community rightfully deserves, and the necessary resources to connect the new generation with this art were not provided in time."

The Chief Minister said earlier that in every village, adequate land was available for the Prajapatis to source soil, but previous governments "failed" to address this need.

He said in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mantra of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas', the state government is working to provide respect and growth opportunities to every community in the state.

While highlighting schemes being implemented by the government for the welfare of backward classes, CM Saini said a Mati Kala Board has been constituted in the state to promote artisans engaged in making clay utensils and artistic items, and incentives are being provided to them.

He said the annual income limit of the creamy layer for backward classes has been raised from Rs 6 lakh to Rs 8 lakh.

In addition, eight per cent representation has been granted to Backward Class 'A' in Panchayati Raj Institutions.

