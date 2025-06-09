Strengthening frontier villages: Army chief Gen Dwivedi inaugurates community radio Ibex Tarana

New Delhi, June 9 Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi visited forward posts in the Garhwal region and inaugurated “Ibex Tarana 88.4 FM”, a community radio station based in Jyotirmath.

This initiative is designed to serve as a vital platform for local expression, knowledge sharing, and cultural preservation.

The station will broadcast programs covering education, environmental awareness, weather updates, entertainment, employment opportunities, disaster preparedness, tourism, health, and traditional arts.

It aims to bridge communication gaps and foster a sense of unity among residents of the Garhwal region.

Indian Army in in its X handle said: “General Upendra Dwivedi, COAS inaugurated ‘Ibex Tarana’ – Community Radio Station (88.4 MHz) at Jyotirmath today. The station has been dedicated to the people of the Garhwal region, with the aim of serving as a powerful medium for community empowerment and regional development. This unique initiative is a testament to the enduring commitment of Indian Army towards connecting and upliftment of remote border communities in India’s first villages. 'Ibex Tarana' will amplify local voices, celebrate Garhwal’s rich cultural heritage, facilitate information dissemination for locals as well as tourists and promote community participation in matters of regional interest."

Gen Dwivedi was on a visit to assess the operational and administrative readiness of forces stationed in Uttarakhand’s border areas.

Speaking during the inaugural podcast, General Dwivedi described “Ibex Tarana” as more than just a radio station.

He highlighted its role in amplifying the voices of youth, promoting local talent, and reconnecting people with their cultural heritage.

The station is expected to play a crucial role in strengthening community engagement and regional development.

Ibex Tarana is part of a broader initiative by the Indian Army to enhance connectivity and uplift remote villages in India’s border regions.

The initiative reflects the Army’s ongoing efforts to foster goodwill and strengthen ties with communities residing in strategic locations.

His visit underscored the Indian Army’s commitment to maintaining high standards of preparedness and vigilance in strategically significant locations.

During his interactions with troops deployed along the frontiers, General Dwivedi commended their dedication, resilience, and professionalism.

He emphasised the importance of remaining alert and ready to respond to any security challenges that may arise in the region.

His visit also included discussions on logistical support, infrastructure improvements, and morale-boosting initiatives for personnel stationed in remote areas.

In addition to reviewing military operations, the Army Chief also took the opportunity to honour distinguished veterans with the Veterans Achievement Award, recognising their contributions to nation-building and social development.

His visit reinforced the Indian Army’s dedication to supporting border communities and ensuring their integration into national progress.

