Strict action for attempting to influence voters: Haryana CEO

Chandigarh, Oct 2 Haryana Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Pankaj Agarwal on Wednesday said strict action would be taken against violations of the Model Code of Conduct and attempts to influence voters.

He said that in the just concluded Lok Sabha elections, the Election Commission observed instances wherein political parties and candidates engaged in activities that "blurred" the lines between legitimate surveys and partisan efforts to register individuals for beneficiary-oriented schemes and personal benefits.

These efforts were carried out under the guise of conducting surveys, raising awareness about existing government schemes, or informing voters about potential personal benefits included in party manifestos, an official statement said.

The Chief Electoral Officer said through newspaper advertisements, individual voters were encouraged to register themselves for benefits by giving missed calls or calling a telephone number.

Pamphlets, including guarantee cards detailing potential personal benefits, were also distributed, with attached forms asking for voters' details such as name, age, address, mobile number, booth number and constituency name.

If found in violation, action will be taken under Section 123 (1) of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, and Section 171 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

He emphasised that inviting individual voters to register for benefits seems to create a perception of a one-to-one relationship between the voter and the proposed benefit.

This has the potential to establish a quid-pro-quo arrangement, inducing voters to be swayed in a particular way. Sometimes these pamphlets do not carry the publisher's name, which directly violates Section 127-A of the Representation of the People Act.

Agarwal said polling parties would depart for polling stations on October 4. He said strict action would be taken against the anti-social elements and political parties if they try to create disturbance during the election duty using their influence.

He said individuals who disrupt the polling process or disobey the orders of the presiding officer within the polling station may be taken out of the polling station by police personnel on duty. If such individuals re-enter the polling station without the presiding officer's permission, they may be arrested.

He further said bringing weapons to a polling station is a serious offence. Only the Returning Officer, the Presiding Officer, police officers, or designated personnel are permitted to carry weapons inside polling stations.

Anyone else caught with a weapon may face up to two years of imprisonment, a fine, or both, under Section 134-B of the Representation of the People Act.

Haryana will go to the polls on October 5 with the ballot count on October 8.

