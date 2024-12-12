Strict action to be taken against officers not providing public services: Haryana CM

Gurugram, Dec 12 Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Thursday gave strict instructions to the concerned officials regarding providing public services, including cleanliness, in Gurugram that must be ensured in the city as per the cleanliness standards.

"The public should not face any kind of problem. Special attention should be paid to cleanliness in the city so that Gurugram can be made clean and beautiful. He will inspect cleanliness during next month's meeting," CM Saini said.

The Chief Minister was chairing a meeting of the District Public Relations and Grievance Redressal Committee in Gurugram on Thursday.

A total of 23 complaints were placed in the meeting, of which 19 were settled on the spot.

The remaining complaints were reserved for the next meeting and the officers were directed to bring the status report with them.

CM Saini said that the Haryana government is serious about public services.

Officers of all departments should stay in the field and ensure that the services of their department are provided to the public, he added.

"The lax attitude of the officers towards public facilities will not be tolerated. If any kind of complaint is received from the common citizens, strict action will be taken against the concerned officer," he said.

Union Minister of State Rao Inderjit Singh and Cabinet Minister Rao Narbir Singh, MLAs Bimla Chaudhary, Mukesh Sharma, Tejpal Tanwar, and various senior officials and dignitaries were also present.

Taking suo motu cognisance of the quality of the treated water of all sewage treatment plants (STPs), CM Saini said that for a clean environment, the quality of the treated water of STPs should be checked regularly.

The officers should also ensure that after treatment, the water should be given to the farmers for agricultural work only after testing it in the laboratory, the Chief Minister added.

Taking cognisance of the complaint of illegal occupation of government land by some people in the Sarai Alawardi village, the Chief Minister ordered the Municipal Corporation officials to vacate the land by removing all types of illegal occupation with immediate effect.

A community building should be constructed on this land so that people can get better facilities for organising public functions, CM Saini said.

On the complaint related to musical fountains and illegal advertising material in Laser Valley, the Chief Minister said that all the problems related to public lights, CCTV cameras, and musical fountains around Laser Valley should be resolved.

Apart from this, he instructed the MCG Commissioner Ashok Kumar Garg to prepare a new policy for installing advertising hoardings on unipolar bus stops, etc., in the city so that the civic body does not have to suffer revenue loss.

Tenders for advertising sites should also be invited, the Chief Minister said.

While hearing a case related to 100 square yard plots in Jatauli village, CM Saini said that all the officers should keep in mind that the poor people should get the benefit of the government scheme under all circumstances.

The matter of closing the road leading to the temple in Silokhara village was also brought to the notice of the Chief Minister.

Taking cognisance of it, the Chief Minister ordered an inquiry into the role of the Station House Officer (SHO) of the concerned police station area and also directed the Police Commissioner to remove the concerned SHO.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister, while listening to the sewerage problems received from different areas, directed the concerned officials to make arrangements for sewerage lines as per the demand of the increasing population so that water can be drained properly.

While laying a new sewerage line in any area, prepare a revised plan for which the concerned resident welfare associations and local people must be consulted as well.

--IANS

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor