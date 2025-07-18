Strong affirmation of India-US counter-terrorism cooperation: EAM Jaishankar on TRF designation

New Delhi, July 18 Reacting to the US designating The Resistance Front (TRF), a proxy of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), as a Foreign Terrorist Organisation (FTO) and Specially Designated Global Terrorist (SDGT), External Affairs Minister Dr S. Jaishankar lauded the decision and termed it a strong affirmation of India-US counter-terrorism cooperation.

In a post on X, Jaishankar said on Friday: "A strong affirmation of India-US counter-terrorism cooperation. Appreciate @SecRubio and @StateDept for designating TRF—a Lashkar-e-Tayyiba (LeT) proxy—as a Foreign Terrorist Organization (FTO) and Specially Designated Global Terrorist (SDGT). It claimed responsibility for the April 22 Pahalgam attack. Zero tolerance for Terrorism. #OpSindoor."

The US Secretary of State, Marco Rubio, made the official announcement on Thursday, stating that the decision reinforces the Trump administration’s commitment to combating terrorism and responding firmly to acts of violence targeting civilians.

“This action demonstrates the Trump Administration’s commitment to protecting our national security interests, countering terrorism, and enforcing President Trump’s call for justice for the Pahalgam attack,” Rubio said.

He added that TRF is being added to the list of designated Foreign Terrorist Organisations and Specially Designated Global Terrorists under relevant US laws and executive orders.

“TRF, a Lashkar-e-Tayyiba (LeT) front and proxy, claimed responsibility for the April 22, 2025, Pahalgam attack, which killed 26 civilians,” Rubio stated. “This was the deadliest attack on civilians in India since the 2008 Mumbai attacks conducted by LeT,” he further noted.

The designation is expected to restrict TRF’s access to financial networks, increase international scrutiny of its operatives, and add pressure on Pakistan-based terror networks that have long targeted India.

India has consistently pushed for global recognition of TRF’s role in cross-border terrorism. The US move is seen as a diplomatic win for New Delhi and a clear message that terror proxies operating under new names will not escape accountability.

The development comes shortly after a strong statement by the United Nations Security Council, condemning the Pahalgam attack and emphasising the need to bring perpetrators and sponsors of terrorism to justice.

The move comes in the wake of the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, in which 26 people were killed after being identified by their religion. Of these, 25 were tourists, including one from Nepal. A local ponywalla was also killed in the firing by the terrorists.

