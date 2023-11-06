Strong earthquake tremors felt in Delhi
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: November 6, 2023 04:34 PM 2023-11-06T16:34:17+5:30 2023-11-06T16:34:37+5:30
Strong earthquake tremors were experienced in New Delhi and its neighboring cities on Monday. Notably, there were tremors felt in the Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR) and various other parts of northern India on Friday night, following a 6.4-magnitude earthquake in Nepal. The National Centre for Seismology reported that the epicenter of the earthquake was located in Nepal at a depth of 10 km.
Nepal is reeling from the disastrous aftermath of a 6.4-magnitude earthquake that has now claimed the lives of 143 people, according to the Nepal police. The impact of this catastrophe has left a trail of destruction, leaving countless individuals injured and communities in turmoil.
Nepal experienced additional aftershocks, with a magnitude of 3.3, on Saturday afternoon. This has only exacerbated the challenges faced by the affected population, further testing the resilience of the region.