Strong opposition will maintain its pressure, says Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi, June 24 Mounting an attack on the BJP-led NDA government during the new Lok Sabha's first session, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said “INDIA's strong opposition” will continue to maintain pressure and will not allow the Prime Minister "to escape without accountability".

The Congress MP listed 10 issues during the first 15 days of the NDA government that included the West Bengal train mishap, recent terror attacks in Kashmir, "plight of passengers" in trains, NEET scam, cancellation of NEET PG, UGC NET paper leak, escalation in prices of milk, pulses and gas, forest fires, water crisis and deaths "due to lack of arrangements" during the ongoing heat wave.

"Psychologically on the backfoot, Narendra Modi is busy saving his government. INDIA's strong opposition will continue its pressure, raise the voice of the people, and will not allow the Prime Minister to escape without accountability," stated Rahul Gandhi in a post on X.

The Opposition MPs carried a copy of the Constitution to the Parliament on Monday and even displayed it in their hands while PM Modi was taking oath as Member of Parliament for 18th Lok Sabha.

"The attack on the Constitution by Narendra Modi and his government is not acceptable to us - and we will not allow this to happen under any circumstances," said Rahul Gandhi.

Several INDIA bloc MPs, including Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and Sonia Gandhi, later gathered outside with copies of the Constitution in their hands.

"We will protect the constitution! Long live democracy!" said Kharge.

