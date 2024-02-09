Strong, stable Bangladesh is in India's interest: President Murmu

New Delhi, Feb 9 President Droupadi Murmu on Friday said that strong, stable and prosperous Bangladesh is in India's interest.

“There is immense political will on both sides to see the relationship grow,” the President said during her meeting with the Bangladesh Foreign Minister.

Bangladesh Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud had called on the President at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Friday.

The President also conveyed her felicitations to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for her fourth consecutive term as Prime Minister of Bangladesh.

The President also expressed confidence that under her leadership, Bangladesh will achieve new milestones of progress and prosperity.

The President expressed satisfaction at the progress made by both the countries in almost all areas of bilateral cooperation, such as border and security, trade, connectivity, power, infrastructure, people to people contacts etc.

She said that both sides have been reviving rail, road and waterways that traditionally linked the people and economies on both sides, and are also simultaneously creating new connectivity links.

