Struggle for caste census will continue until demands are met: Bihar RJD chief

Patna, Aug 31 President of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) unit in Bihar, Jagadanand Singh, has said that the party's struggle for a national caste census and the inclusion of a 65 per cent reservation limit in the Ninth Schedule of the Indian Constitution will continue until their demands are met.

The RJD has already announced a day-long dharna (protest) on September 1 in Bihar to push for these demands.

“The dharna on September 1 has two main objectives: conducting a caste census across the country and including the 65 per cent reservation -- achieved during Tejashwi Yadav's 17-month tenure as the Leader of the Opposition -- into the Ninth Schedule of the Constitution. This inclusion would shield the increased reservation limit from judicial review,” Singh stated.

To ensure extensive participation in the protest, Jagadanand Singh has coordinated with senior party members and divisional in-charge general secretaries, reviewing preparations and issuing guidelines to make the protest a significant event.

He emphasised that RJD National President Lalu Prasad Yadav has been advocating for a caste census since the Mandal Commission's recommendations were implemented in 1990. He noted that a caste census was conducted during the UPA government following demands from Lalu Prasad Yadav and other socialist leaders. However, before the final report could be released, the BJP came to power and chose not to publish the data, effectively freezing it.

Singh also highlighted that under Tejashwi Yadav's leadership, an all-party delegation, including Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, met with the Prime Minister to demand a national caste census. Despite their efforts, the central government did not agree. During Tejashwi Yadav's 17-month tenure in government, a caste census was conducted in Bihar. Based on its findings, the reservation for Dalits, backward classes, and extremely backward classes in Bihar was increased to 65 per cent, with an additional 10 per cent reservation for economically weaker sections from the general category.

However, this expanded reservation policy was challenged in court, allegedly at the instigation of the BJP. The court has stayed the implementation of this reservation, citing the state government's alleged failure to present the case effectively.

“As a result, RJD members will stage a sit-in protest at all district headquarters on September 1, advocating for these two demands. The protest will continue under the direction of Lalu Prasad Yadav and the leadership of Tejashwi Yadav until demands are met, extending from street demonstrations to actions within the legislative assembly,” Singh asserted.

RJD spokesperson, Chitranjan Gagan, said that Tejashwi Yadav and State President Jagdanand Singh would join the dharna at the party's state office in Patna, while other party leaders would participate in protests at their respective district headquarters.

“During the protest, a memorandum addressed to the President of India will be submitted to the District Magistrates of all districts,” Gagan added.

