Struggling model, accomplice held for supplying 'Malana Cream' in DU area

New Delhi, July 18 A Delhi-based male model and his woman accomplice have been arrested for supplying premium quality charas Malana Cream to youngsters in the Delhi University area, an official said on Monday.

The accused, who have been identified as Shubham Malhotra alias Sunny (25) and his 27-year-old girlfriend, were arrested along with 1.01 kg charas worth over Rs 1 crore in the international market.

Interestingly, the accused was using his female associate as a shield. They were carrying a pillow in the car while traveling with the contraband and the woman used to pretend as if she had a baby in her lap, just to deceive the police at the check-posts.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime Branch) Rohti Meena said a police team was working on tip-offs that someone is supplying charas in the Delhi University area.

"On July 12 we received information that Malhotra was supply the charas after procuring it from Malana. It was also informed that he had gone to Himachal Pradesh to procure charas from where he will return on that very day," the DCP said.

Subsequently, a police team was constituted which laid a trap at Singhu border near Delhi.

"At about 6.40 am Malhotra's Honda Accord car was identified by a secret informer but it could not be stopped due to heavy rain and high speed of the car," the officer said.

Parallely, a police team was rushed towards the Old Gupta Colony in Delhi and another team started chasing the car which was being driven by the accused.

The accused duo was intercepted at the Old Gupta Colony Chowk after a chase of 45 minutes and one packet of charas was recovered from the dashboard of the car, concealed behind the music system.

The police have registered a case under Sections 20, 25 and 29 of the NDPS Act after arresting both the accused.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor