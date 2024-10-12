Stubble burning: CAQM empowers DMs to prosecute officials for inaction

New Delhi, Oct 12 The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM), a statutory body tasked with preparing strategies to curb air pollution in Delhi-NCR, has empowered District Magistrates in Punjab, Haryana, and NCR areas of Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan to prosecute officials for inaction on stubble burning enforcement.

The CAQM said 267 stubble-burning incidents were reported in Punjab and 187 in Haryana between September 15 and October 9.

“Taking into account the current situation and with a view to ensuring effective implementation of the action plans at the field level, the CAQM in the exercise of the powers vested upon it under section 14 of the CAQM Act 2021 has authorised the Deputy Commissioners/ District Collectors/ District Magistrates in the States of Punjab, Haryana, NCR areas of Rajasthan and UP and in the NCT of Delhi to file a complaint/prosecution before jurisdictional judicial magistrate, in case of inaction in respect of officials, including nodal officers and supervisory officers at various levels and Station House Officers, responsible for effective enforcement towards ensuring elimination of paddy stubble burning in their respective jurisdiction,” Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change said in a statement.

CAQM has also directed the respective district administrations and the State Governments to shoulder higher responsibility and maintain constant and strict vigil to control any further paddy stubble burning in the harvesting season.

Further, the CAQM has deputed 26 Central teams to the hotspot districts in Punjab and Haryana to maintain close liaison with the district-level authorities in their endeavours to optimise the utilisation of all available resources/means for various in situ/ex-situ management applications, besides setting up a “Paddy Stubble Management Cell” at Chandigarh, for coordinated and continuous monitoring of the field level actions.

“Paddy stubble burning is a matter of grave concern due to its impact on air quality in NCR and the Commission has been deliberating upon the issue in consultation with the concerned stakeholders including with the State Governments of Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan, Delhi, State Pollution Control Boards of NCR States, Punjab and Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) and knowledge institutions,” the ministry said in the statement.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor