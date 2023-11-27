Student, 2 others killed in road accident in Assam

Guwahati, Nov 27 At least three persons were killed in separate road accidents that occurred across Assam, officials said on Monday.

The accidents occurred in the different areas of the state on Sunday and in the early morning hours of Monday, according to an official.

A biker in Guwahati died after getting crushed by a truck in the Khanapara neighbourhood in the city. The deceased has been identified as Moinuddin Ahmed.

The truck driver is said to have driven off the site following the collision, making it a hit-and-run case.

In another instance, a motorcycle in Bihpuria, in the Lakhimpur district, slid off a bridge, killing one person and injuring another.

The accident occurred in the Sunjuli neighbourhood of Narayanpur locality. The motorcycle's driver lost control, went off the flyover, and fell to the ground below.

Ajit Bora has been recognised as the deceased person. The injured person received emergency medical assistance and was taken to a nearby hospital.

Moreover, in Morigaon district, a student was killed in a hit-and-run accident in the Moirabari area. According to police, a sand-laden tractor hit the young student, causing her immediate death.

The deceased student has been identified as Khadija Begum. The driver of the tractor fled the scene after causing the accident.

