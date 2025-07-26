Student beaten up for insisting on replying in Marathi; 4 classmates booked, 1 arrested

Navi Mumbai, July 26 Row over language turned violent in Navi Mumbai after police on Saturday have booked four students including arrest of one of them for allegedly beating a classmate after he insisted on communication in Marathi in their WhatsApp group.

According to the Vashi police sources, a 20-year-old youth Suraj Pawar in his complaint said he was assaulted on Tuesday with a hockey stick outside Motilal Jhunjhunwala College, Vashi where they study.

Sources further said that Pawar had shared an invitation in a WhatsApp group for a family member’s marriage. When his classmate Faizal Naik replied in Hindi but Pawar wanted to know why he did not communicate in Marathi that led to an argument. Pawar claimed that Naik and three other classmates chased him and hit him on the head with a hockey stick.

The police have said that Naik has been arrested after a probe and a case has been registered against all four students under section 118(1) of Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita which is about “causing hurt or grievous hurt using dangerous weapons or means.

The ongoing language controversy is after the Maharashtra government’s decision to introduce Hindi as third language along with Marathi and English for classes 1 to 5.

However, after strong protests from opposition and especially by estranged brothers Shiv Sena-UBT chief Uddhav Thackeray and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena founder Raj Thackeray, who were united after almost 20 years on this issue, the government withdrew its two government resolutions and announced the formation of a committee headed by former Planning Commission member Narendra Jadhav to make recommendations on the implementation of trilingual formula in the state.

However, both Thackeray brothers have warned that they will not allow the imposition of Hindi language from grade one. Thereafter, MNS workers resorted to assault on a few non Marathi speaking individuals.

Taking serious note of attack from MNS workers against non Marathi speaking people, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has said that the government has taken against concerned people but warned that incidents of assault will not be tolerated but will be dealt with firmly.

He further stated that while being proud of one’s mother tongue, one should also respect other languages. He added that language is an effective means of communication and a treasure trove of knowledge is available through this medium.

CM Fadnavis said: "Our dispute is not Marathi and Hindi. But, along with Marathi, other Indian languages should also be accepted. It is natural to insist on Marathi language in Maharashtra it is not wrong.”

He warned that beating up anyone over language will not be tolerated. “We have taken action before and if anyone tries to do so in the future, the government will take action,” he added.

