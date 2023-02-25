Student caught for impersonating a candidate in nursing exam in Bhopal

A girl student was caught in connection with taking a General Nursing and Midwifery (GNM) exam in place of another student in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal district, a police official said on Friday.

The GNM exam was held at Kasturba College under Govindpura police station limits in the city on Thursday (February 23). The accused girl was writing the exam by wearing a face mask on which, the invigilator suspected and checked the photographs on the Aadhaar card and the admit card which turned out to be different.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Govindpura police station said, "The accused girl appeared in the exam as a solver. Both the girl students, the solver and the original candidate have been made accused in the case. The girl who appeared has already cleared the exam and she has become a nurse. She appeared in the exam as a solver to clear the paper on behalf of the original student."

She made the fake signature of the original candidate and used the photo of the original candidate. She was taking the exam by wearing a face mask. The invigilator doubted, asked her to remove the mask and found a difference in the photo as well as in the signature, Additional DCP Bhadauria said.

After that she was handed over to the police. In the preliminary investigation, it came to light that she is a friend of the original candidate. The candidate did not study for the exam, so the solver appeared in the exam to pass it for her friend, he added.

"According to the reports of the invigilator, a case has been registered into the matter under IPC sections 420, 419 and 467 and took the girl who appeared in the exam into police custody. Further investigation into the matter is underway," Additional DCP added.

( With inputs from ANI )

