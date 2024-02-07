Student dies after falling in sump during school event in Hyderabad

Hyderabad, Feb 7 A kindergarten student of a private school died after falling in a sump during the school’s annual sports function at LB Stadium in Hyderabad.

The incident occurred on Tuesday night during the annual event of ‘Success The School’.

Mohammed Aaeen (5), a student of upper kindergarten (UKG) fell into the sump while playing at the venue. The boy was pulled and shifted to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The UKG student was one of the participants in the event and had received a certificate. His elder brother who is a student of the fourth class at the same school was also a participant. They were attending the event with their mother Shafia Sultana.

Shafia said that she along with Aaeen were waiting for her elder son’s performance. After some time when Aaeen was not seen, she started searching for him and someone informed her that a child fell into the sump as it was not properly covered.

She alleged that the negligence by the management of the school resulted in the child’s death.

Police registered a case and took up investigation.

