Student ends life in Lucknow, note says 'Sorry'

Lucknow, Aug 10 An aspiring student for a competitive exam ended his life by suicide in his rented accommodation in Lucknow, police said on Thursday.Before taking the drastic step, he sent a message to his mother on WhatsApp saying 'Thank you mummy papa for everything. I am sorry...'.

The student used to live in a rented house in Bibidi Thana. His father, Harish Sahni, and mother, Maya, used to work in private jobs in Sandila in neighbouring Hardoi district.

The mother of the student said that she received her son's message on WhatsApp and after seeing the message, she tried to reach out to him and made several calls, but there was no response.

When the family reached his home, they found that the door was closed. After about two hours of unsuccessful attempts, they informed the police.

Subsequently, police reached the spot and broke open the door, only to find the student hanging from a noose.

ADCP, Syed Ali Abbas said, “The student left a suicide note, which read, "Thank you mummy papa for everything. I am sorry..." An investigation is underway.”

Meanwhile, the family of the student said if the landlord had opened the door on time, their son might have been saved.

The body has been sent for post mortem.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor