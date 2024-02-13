Student found dead in hostel room in UP's Banda

Banda, Feb 13 A 20-year-old B. Tech student ended his life, allegedly by suicide, at the Government Engineering College in Uttar Pradesh's Banda district .

On being informed, the police reached the spot and after conducting preliminary investigation, took the body into custody.

Aman Kumar, 20, son of Pratap Kumar, a native of Barabanki, was a first year student of Government Engineering College located at Atarra police station area of Banda.

According to police, the boy had last spoken to his two room-mates on their mobile phone late on Sunday night.

"They had told him that they were returning to college and requested him to open the room when they reached the hostel on Monday," said police on Tuesday.

The police said that both the students reached the hostel on Monday and knocked the door several times but there was no response.

"They informed the warden, who tried to open the door, but in vain," police said.

The warden alerted the police who then broke open the door and found the student’s body.

There were many photos of some girl pasted on the wall of the room. "It appears that the student apparently ended life following a failed relationship," said police.

The body has been sent for post-mortem.

