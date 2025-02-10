Student from PM Modi's constituency calls 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' an 'unforgettable experience'

Varanasi, Feb 10 Students from across India participated in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's flagship event, 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' (PPC) 2025, expressing their excitement and appreciation for how the interaction helped them stay motivated and stress-free during exams.

Among them was Aliza Ansari, a 12th-grade student from PM Rajkiya Balika Inter College in Varanasi, the Prime Minister's Lok Sabha constituency. Although she did not get the opportunity to speak directly with PM Modi, Aliza was thrilled after hearing from students who interacted with him.

Sharing her experience with IANS, Aliza said, "The experience was really great. Our Prime Minister Sir is always full of energy and spreads positivity everywhere. Just seeing him fills one with positive vibes. So, my experience of meeting the Prime Minister was truly amazing."

She recalled her seven-day trip to the national Capital, which included witnessing the Republic Day Parade on January 26, the NCC parade on January 27, and the Beating Retreat ceremony on January 28.

"We also watched the movie 'Mufasa', visited historical places, and explored the Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya," she added.

Though Aliza was among the 100 students attending, only 30 had the opportunity to meet PM Modi directly. "Those students shared their experiences with us, and it felt like we were part of the conversation," she said.

Aliza believes 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' will have a lasting impact on students' lives.

"It helps us reduce the stress of exams, careers, and marks. I thank the Prime Minister for thinking about us. He truly understands our stress and tensions and tries to relieve them -- something no other Prime Minister has done. It was an unforgettable experience," she said.

She also spoke about the special gifts she received -- a bag, book, hoodie, water bottle, coffee mug, and pen -- to remember the moment.

"Now, when we attempt our exams, we will be tension-free and won't feel the burden anymore. This programme has not only motivated us but also helped our parents and teachers understand us better," she added.

Her father, Firoz Ahmad Ansari, expressed his pride, stating, "We are very happy that she was able to reach these heights. 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' is a wonderful initiative."

He also noted that Aliza is the first student from Varanasi to attend the event. "Now, we have an additional connection to PM Modi, as he is already our MP," he added.

The event, which aims to reduce exam stress and promote a positive approach to learning, saw widespread participation from students, teachers, and parents.

Broadcast live across multiple platforms, it allowed students nationwide to benefit from PM Modi's insights on exam preparation, stress management, and personal development.

This year's edition features 36 students selected from various government schools, including Kendriya Vidyalayas, Sainik Schools, Eklavya Model Residential Schools, and Navodaya Vidyalayas.

PPC 2025 will also present seven insightful episodes featuring renowned personalities like Deepika Padukone, Sadhguru, Mary Kom, Vikrant Massey, and Rujuta Diwekar, discussing holistic development, managing pressures, and maintaining a positive mindset during exams.

With a record-breaking participation of 5 crore students, 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' has evolved into a nationwide movement. Over the years, it has transformed into a Jan Andolan, inspiring a collective celebration of learning, personal growth, and student well-being.

The 2025 edition continues to set new benchmarks, empowering students and educators to approach exams with confidence and enthusiasm.

