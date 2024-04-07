Student from Rajasthan commits suicide in Gujarat's Parul University

Vadodara, April 7 A student from Rajasthan committed suicide by leaping from the sixth floor of a university campus building in Gujarat's Vadodara, said officials on Sunday.

The incident took place on Saturday night in the Parul University campus. The reason for the suicide is yet to be known and an investigation is underway.

More details are awaited.

Parul University in Vadodara has recently been the centre of several controversies. In February the university was spotlighted for racial tensions when African students, part of an international exchange programme, allegedly faced discrimination. These students reported instances of verbal abuse, physical heckling, and assaults, marring their educational journey in India.

Further complicating the university's standing, the Gujarat High Court in March condemned the administration for admitting 38 ineligible students, marking a severe breach of academic integrity.

In a decisive move, the court ordered the university to refund the full fee, with interest and damages, totalling Rs 10 lakh to each affected student within a fortnight. The case also saw the university's Registrar being scrutinized for potential perjury, with a directive for an affidavit submission.

