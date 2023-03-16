Student hangs herself to death in UP's Lucknow, case registered against school principal

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 16 : A case has been lodged against the principal of a school in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow after a Class 11 student died allegedly by suicide, police said.

"An 11th-standard girl student died by hanging herself in Lucknow. No suicide note was found," police said on Wednesday.

The father of the deceased schoolgirl has alleged that his daughter was harassed by her school teacher and falsely accused of copying in exam.

A case filed as per her father's complaint, police said.

Investigation into the case is underway.

More details are awaited.

Earlier on March 4, a 14-year-old girl died allegedly by suicide after a private school reportedly refused to let her sit for an exam due to non-payment of fees in the State's Bareilly district, according to Bareilly SP (City) Rahul Bhati.

While making serious allegations against the school management, Ashok Gangwar, the deceased girl's father, alleged, "She was in Class 9, but due to financial constraints, we were not able to pay her school fees on time. We requested the school administration to let her give the exam but they didn't allow her. Fees were about Rs 20,000-25,000. She wanted to become a doctor."

