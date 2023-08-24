Student killed as speeding car overturns in Hyderabad

Hyderabad, Aug 24 A student was killed and two others were injured when a speeding car they were travelling in ran amok and overturned in Hyderabad on Thursday.

The incident occurred at Durga Nagar Crossroads in Mailardevpally. The car overturned after hitting the road divider and rammed into another car parked by the roadside.

Chandrasekhar, a degree student, died on the spot while two others sustained critical injuries. They were shifted to a hospital, where their condition is stated to be critical.

Police suspect that the students were driving the car under the influence of alcohol.

Meanwhile, two persons were killed in another road accident on the outskirts of Hyderabad on Thursday. A container truck rammed into a parked truck on Outer Ring Road at Kollur in Sangareddy district.

Two persons were killed and another injured in the collision. The injured was admitted to a nearby hospital.

--IANS

