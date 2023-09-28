Student preparing for NEET ends life in Kota, 26th suicide this year

Jaipur, Sep 28 Another student in Rajasthan's Kota committed suicide, taking the total number of students who have ended their lives this year to 26.

Mohammad Tanveer, the 20-year-old student ended his life by hanging himself in his room on Wednesday night.

Tanveer, originally a resident of Maharajganj in Uttar Pradesh, had been living in Kota with his father and sister since last year to prepare for NEET

His father is a teacher in a coaching institute in Kota.

Tanveer was preparing for NEET while staying at home.His sister is also preparing for NEET.

The reason for Tanveer's suicide was being investigated.The body has been taken into custody and sent for post-mortem.

His family members were being questioned.

Since January this year, 26 students have committed suicide in Kota.

