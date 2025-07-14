Student self-immolation bid: President Murmu meets victim’s family at AIIMS Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar, July 14 President Droupadi Murmu on Monday met the family members of female student, Soumyashree Bisi, who has been undergoing treatment at the burn centre of AIIMS hospital here following self-immolation attempt on Saturday over alleged sexual abuse by Assistant Professor, Samir Kumar Sahu, the Head of Department (HoD) of education department at the Fakir Mohan College in Balasore.

President Murmu also enquired about the health condition of the victim girl during interactions with the doctors at the AIIMS, Bhubaneswar. She was accompanied by Odisha Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, etc.

The President, who reached Bhubaneswar on Monday on a two-day Odisha visit, attended the convocation ceremony of the AIIMS, Bhubaneswar. After the programme, she went to the burn centre of the AIIMS and met the family members of the victim.

Meanwhile, Governor Kambhampati on Monday spoke to Higher Education Minister Suryabanshi Suraj regarding the unfortunate incident involving the girl student of FM (Autonomous) College, Balasore, who is currently undergoing treatment at AIIMS Bhubaneswar.

“I sought details about the circumstances that led to the incident and the steps being taken to address the situation. The Minister assured that the matter is being taken seriously and that necessary measures have been initiated to provide support and ensure accountability,” wrote Kambhampati.

He also informed on his X handle about speaking to the AIIMS, Bhubaneswar director and getting updates on the victim student’s health status. “I pray to Lord Jagannath for her swift recovery and inner strength, and sincerely hope she regains her health soon. The safety, mental well-being, and dignity of students must be protected at all times. I have urged the authorities to act with urgency, empathy, and responsibility to prevent such incidents in the future,” he further added.

Notably, the local police on Monday arrested the Principal of the FM College, Dillip Kumar Ghose, who was earlier placed under suspension for failing to deal with the matter properly on Saturday.

It is pertinent here to mention that the victim, Soumyashree, a B.Ed student, set herself ablaze after pouring petrol on herself in front of the principal’s chamber on Saturday over alleged sexual harassment by the HoD of her discipline, Samir Kumar Sahu. The student with over 90 per cent burn injuries was rushed to Balasore Medical College, but was later shifted to AIIMS, Bhubaneswar, for advanced treatment.

Prior to the self-immolation bid, Soumyashree had staged a sit-in protest near the college campus demanding action against the accused HoD Sahu for the alleged misbehaviour. She was very upset as no action was taken against the HoD by the college authorities despite her lodging a formal complaint against the accused Sahu.

Sahu was immediately arrested by the Sahadevkhunta Police after a case was registered against him under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including 108 (abetment to suicide), 75(1)(iii) (sexual harassment), etc.

