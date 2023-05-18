Student shoots female classmate dead before killing self at Shiv Nadar University

Greater Noida, May 18 A 22-year-old student allegedly shot his female classmate dead before killing himself from the same gun at a well-known university on Thursday, the police said.

The incident took place around 2 p.m. at Shiv Nadar University located on NH-91, near Dadri in Uttar Pradesh.

The duo, identified as Anuj and Neha, was pursuing Bachelor of Arts in Sociology and were in third year.

The woman was a resident of Kanpur while the accused was from Amroha.

The police said: "Both were last seen together near the canteen between 1:30 p.m. and 2 p.m. They were engaged in a conversation and even hugged each other. While leaving, the youth sudeenly pulled out a pistol and shot the girl. He later killed himself by shooting in his head at the boys' hostel."

The police said: "The whole incident happened inside the college campus. The boy and the girl were close friends for quite some time.

