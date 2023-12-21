Student stripped, forced to drink liquor, beaten in UP's Jhansi, video posted online

Jhansi (UP), Dec 21 A Class 10 student in UP's Jhansi was allegedly beaten up, stripped naked, and forced to consume liquor by his classmates, police said on Thursday.

The student, along with his friends, was taken to a deserted area in the city, where he was badly bruised, and the group recorded a video of him, which they later shared online.

The footage shows a group beating up the student with sticks while he pleads with them to stop the assault.

According to the complaint filed by the student's family, when the victim was sitting at a park in the city with one of his classmates on Monday evening, a group, also his classmates, approached them.

The four boys, who arrived in a car, pulled him inside the vehicle. They took the student into the forest near Mauranipur Road.

Two more of their friends came there, and they allegedly consumed liquor.

The group also forced the student to drink alcohol and then forced him to remove his clothes, recording a video.

Later, the accused started beating the student and his friend with sticks.

"I kept pleading with them with folded hands and asking for forgiveness, but they did not listen to me and kept beating me for about an hour. They also made videos of me on mobile," the student said in the complaint.

However, the student managed to run away and reached home.

Senior police officer Gyanendra Kumar Singh said: "A video has gone viral in which some students are seen beating a student. The students have been identified, and the family members and the student have been taken to the police station. Legal action has been initiated."

The police have registered a case against the accused and a probe has been launched.

