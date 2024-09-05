Student Suicide in Assam: Final-Year MBBS Student Ends Life by Hanging at Home

In a shocking incident a final -year medical student was found hanging from the ceiling of his house in Assam's Silchar on Tuesday night.The 24-year-old was pursuing MBBS from Silchar Medical College and Hospital. Police said the student hanged himself at his residence in Tarapur around 10 pm and officials reached the spot half an hour later. Two notes were recovered from the student's room in which he stated that he was depressed and sought his mother's forgiveness.

"Mother, forgive me. I am leaving you today. I am unable to handle the depression and I feel a pain near my chest..." said one of the notes. In the second note, the student wrote, "I am willingly committing suicide, nobody is responsible for my suicide." An official said that while the student's family members have confirmed that the handwriting in the notes matches his, they will still get them verified by experts. "Prima facie, it appears to be a case of death by suicide," said a police official. Fellow students at the Silchar Medical College and Hospital described the 24-year-old as academically bright and said he largely kept to himself.